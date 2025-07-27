Protesters rally outside Duval County Jail amid ongoing demands for police accountability

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Protesters gathered once again outside the Duval County Jail on Saturday, continuing their demands for justice in the death of Charles Faggart and calling for broader police accountability across Jacksonville.

The demonstration, organized by the Jacksonville Community Action Committee, drew a determined crowd advocating for transparency and reform.

“We’re still out here. It’s been how long it has been. We’re not gonna go away. We’re not gonna let this be swept on the road,” said organizer Ian Fayce.

Faggart died in April after an encounter at the jail on April 7 that left him in critical condition. He passed away three days later. Following the incident, nine corrections employees were removed from duty and stripped of their authority.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has handed over its investigation to the State Attorney’s Office, which is currently reviewing the case.

Faggart’s mother, Tracey Karpas, made a direct plea to prosecutors: “Do your job, State Attorney.”

While Faggart’s case remained central to the demonstration, protesters emphasized that it is part of a larger pattern of alleged mistreatment and abuse.

“Hoping to put light on not just Charles, but the other victims, especially the ones in the jail and especially ones being pulled over on you know what seems to be bogus traffic stops,” Fayce added.

The protest also spotlighted the case of William McNeil Jr., a 22-year-old who was violently pulled from his vehicle by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers during a traffic stop in February—a moment that went viral and sparked outrage.

“It’s a disgrace, honestly. It’s not a good look for Jacksonville,” Fayce said.

Demonstrators also remembered Daniel Taylor, who was involved in an altercation with correctional officers in 2022 as he was being released from jail. He was found unconscious shortly after paramedics were called and never regained consciousness.

Chants echoed through the streets as protesters demanded systemic change, with many vowing to continue their fight for justice.

Action News Jax reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office for an update on Faggart’s case.

Both offices confirmed the investigation remains active, but no new public information is available at this time.

