Public universities, colleges under deadline to give info on grants, research, jobs to Florida DOGE

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Governor Ron DeSantis announces Florida DOGE task force
Governor Ron DeSantis announces Florida DOGE task force
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida colleges and universities have until the end of the month to provide specifics on funding for grants, research, and non-instructional personnel (primarily) to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Florida DOGE team.

Action News Jax told you last week when the Governor’s DOGE team sent a letter to college and university presidents throughout the state, asking them to detail their budgets, staffing, courses, facilities, centers, and their progress in closing DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs and activities.

A new letter was sent Friday to the presidents of the state’s colleges and universities detailing deadlines.

Schools are required by April 18 to turn in information on the following from the past six years:

  • Grant information
  • Research published by staff
  • All filled and vacant positions

By April 30, schools must turn in follow-up information about the grants, research, and filled and vacant positions.

You can see the letters sent to schools below:

