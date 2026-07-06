Public voting now open for 50th Gate River Run logo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The public can now vote for the official logo of the 50th Gate River Run, which will celebrate its historic milestone in 2027 in Jacksonville.

Five finalist designs have been selected by a judging committee, and now community members are invited to cast their vote.

The voting period is open through July 19, 2026.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The winning logo design will be featured on race shirts, medals, merchandise, marketing materials and event signage.

The public is limited to one vote per person. The winning design will be used throughout the celebration of the 50th Gate River Run.

Registration, anniversary events and additional announcements regarding the 50th Running will be released in the coming months.

To cast your vote, CLICK HERE.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.