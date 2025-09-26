PURPLE ALERT: St. Johns County deputies searching for missing endangered woman

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office issued a Purple Alert Friday in response to a missing woman.

44-year-old Mileiby Avila was last seen leaving her home Friday morning in a Silver Toyota Cross with the license plate JMEW70. She was wearing a black Adidas visor at the time.

SJSO said Avila suffers from mental health problems and is considered endangered.

Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to contact SJSO at (904) 824-8304.

