Putnam 10-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening classmate with pocket knife

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County 10-year-old is now facing a felony charge after allegedly bringing a pocket knife to school and threatening another student.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest over social media. Due to the suspect’s age, Action News Jax will not share his name or booking photo.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened at Browning Pearce Elementary on Wednesday afternoon. The boy is accused of making a threat to another child before showing the knife.

The child was arrested Thursday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intention to kill and has since been released to a parent. The sheriff’s office said he may also face further consequences from the school district.

Last year, an 11-year-old student at the same school was also arrested for bringing a knife to campus in her backpack. The sheriff’s office said it believed the girl was planning on using the knife on another student who was talking to her “boyfriend.”

Sheriff Gator Deloach released a statement following the latest arrest:

“While we have seen a reduction in the level of threats in the school district, I want to remind everyone we have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to weapons and threats on our school campuses,” DeLoach said. “I am happy to report that many of our students have taken us seriously and we started this school year quite successfully. Students are in school to learn, and we will continue to provide a safe environment for them, staff, faculty, parents and visitors.”

