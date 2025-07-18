Putnam County 911 dispatcher fired, facing animal cruelty charges

PALATKA, Fla. — A 22-year-old woman was released from Putnam County jail Thursday on $2,500 bond after being arrested on animal cruelty charges.

Brianna Allender, a Putnam County 911 dispatcher, was terminated following her arrest, Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach stated in a social media post Thursday.

“This situation deeply saddens me,” DeLoach stated in the post. “As an avid dog lover I cannot fathom the idea of someone abandoning their dogs ... we have a working relationship with Animal Control and there are resources we could have provided if help had been requested. These animals should not have had to suffer,” the sheriff said.

DeLoach did not state specifics about what Allender is accused of. The sheriff’s social media post states, “Palatka Police Department is the lead investigator in this case as the allegations occurred within their jurisdiction. ... They will release information related to the case as they deem necessary.”

Action News Jax has reached out to Palatka Police Department to learn more about Allender’s charges and are awaiting a response.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.