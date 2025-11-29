Putnam County announces festive lineup of Christmas parades for November and December

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County is celebrating the holiday season with a series of Christmas parades throughout late November and December.

The festivities kick off with the Palatka Christmas Parade on November 28 from 7 to 9 p.m., followed by several other parades across the county.

The Interlachen Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 6 at 6 p.m., while the Crescent City Christmas Parade will take place earlier that day at 12 p.m.

Residents can also enjoy the Merry Melrose Christmas Parade on December 13 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., followed by the Welaka Christmas Parade at 12 p.m. and the Johnson Christmas Parade from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The Bonnie Melrose Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 20 from 6 to 7 p.m.

These parades offer families a chance to celebrate the season with lights, music, and hometown holiday spirit, showcasing the unique traditions of each community.

Putnam County encourages residents to join in the festivities, support local groups, and enjoy the festive displays as the holiday season unfolds.

