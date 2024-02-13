Putnam County Explorer Post 955 wins top awards at nationwide competition

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office’s Explorer Post 955 won top awards in the BSA Winterfest competition in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

At the competition, exploring teams were judged on their performances in scenarios about police calls to service, which included the categories of unknown trouble, cell search, active assailant, domestic violence and traffic stops.

Putnam County’s Explorer Post competed with 43 teams across 17 states. It won first place in the cell search category and won third place in the unknown trouble category.

Exploring is a Boy Scouts of America-supported organization designed to provide an inside look at career fields such as law enforcement or fire/EMS services. The Putnam County Explorer Post serves young people 14 to 21 who are interested in law enforcement, corrections or communications. They meet on Monday evenings at the sheriff’s office.

PCSO said teens interested in participating in law enforcement should contact cfelbinger@putnamsheriff.org about the program.

