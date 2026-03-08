Putnam County Sheriff’s Office looking to hire 911 emergency dispatchers

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is currently hiring 911 emergency dispatchers to join its communications team.

The agency is seeking individuals who are interested in helping others during times of need.

The sheriff’s office provides all necessary training for the position.

There are several mandatory qualifications for the dispatcher positions:

Must be a U.S. citizen

Must be 18 years old or older

Must have a valid driver’s license

Must have a high school diploma or a GED

The job involves working 12-hour shifts. Because of the nature of emergency communications, dispatchers must be able to multitask and react quickly and calmly to changing circumstances.

Interested candidates can submit applications online through the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office applicant portal, HERE.

