Putnam County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man last seen by his family earlier this month. Andrew Giddens’ vehicle was located Tuesday on the side of the road near Paran Church Road and SR 100 in Melrose, the sheriff’s office said.

Family and friends told deputies Giddens, from Jacksonville, has been upset lately due to a recent break-up of a relationship and they wanted to report him missing Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Giddens, 36, is described as approximately 6-foot tall, weighs about 200lbs., has a dragon tattoo on his back, has brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities are asking anyone with knowledge of Giddens’ whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office at 386-329-0800 and reference case # 26-00742.

