Suspect arrested in fatal Fruitland Dollar General stabbing following 24-hour manhunt

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE 5:54 PM: The suspect in the stabbing death of a woman at Dollar General in Fruitland was arrested Saturday afternoon.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Lemar Beasley in a camper on Huntington Shortcut Road after a 24-hour manhunt involving several law enforcement agencies.

Deputies say there is no known motive for the attack. An update will be provided on Monday, the Putnam Sheriff’s Office says.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT are searching for a man they believe caused a ‘violent incident’ that occurred at the Dollar General in the Georgetown area on Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid the area as they are trying to locate a man who is reported to be in his 30s-40s.

Deputies also say that roads will be closed as they are setting up a perimeter.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

