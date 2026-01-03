Putnam County Sheriff’s Office warns public of bail scam calls

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to watch out for scam calls demanding bail money for jailed family members.

Recently, some people received calls from someone pretending to be a detective. The caller claims a loved one is in jail and asks for money to cover their bond.

The sheriff’s office says these calls are fake and wants everyone to know: they never ask for bail money over the phone.

Scammers may use jail search tools or social media to find potential victims. They might also hide their phone number or even copy a real one to fool you.

If you get a call like this, do not send money. Hang up and call the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at 386-329-0800 to check if the call was real.

