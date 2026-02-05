Putnam County student charged after alleged threats detailed in video, deputies say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County 16-year-old student was arrested and charged with threatening to kill after he allegedly posted a music video describing how he would kill classmates, says the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the student’s age, Action News Jax will not share his booking photo or his name.

Based on the post from the sheriff’s office, a dean at Palatka Junior-Senior High School notified their youth resource deputies of the video.

Deputies say the victims told them that the student made previous threats, including allegedly telling them that he would fight them and blow up their houses.

The video allegedly contained statements such as “I will end you” and described where he would shoot the victims.

The sheriff’s office says the student was charged with three counts of written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily harm, conduct a mass shooting, or act of terrorism, which is a second-degree felony.

Putnam County School District shared on social media that there was no immediate threat identified on campus, and disciplinary action is being taken in accordance with district policy.

The sheriff’s office says the student was booked into the Putnam County Jail and transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Volusia.

