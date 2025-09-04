College, elementary school in Palatka on ‘precautionary lockdown’ while police search for suspect

PALATKA, Fla. — A local college and public charter school are on a “precautionary lockdown,” while police search for a suspect, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said.

St. Johns River State College’s Palatka campus and the Children’s Reading Charter Center are affected by the lockdown.

A parent of a SJRSC student told Action News Jax that their student got a text message alert that read, “There is an emergency at the Palatka Campus. LOCKDOWN immediately. I repeat LOCKDOWN immediately.”

The Palatka Police Department is searching for a suspect in a nearby wooded area who may be armed with a knife.

PCSO said PPD is the lead agency in the investigation.

