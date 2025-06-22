Firearm safety training returns, now with virtual reality practice

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A second firearm training class is being offered on June 28, providing participants with safety instruction, simunition, and virtual reality training.

The class, taught by certified firearms instructors, will award a certificate upon completion. Space is limited to 15 participants per class, and those interested must register online.

Participants must be 21 years or older and must or older and complete a background check before attending the class.

If the class reaches capacity, a waiting list will be available, giving priority to those on the list for the next available session.

