Woman dead, another seriously injured after deadly collision in Putnam County: FHP

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 30-year-old woman is dead and another seriously injured after a deadly collision in Putnam County on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Based on the report from FHP, the collision happened at 12:56 a.m. on SR 100 at SR 26.

The woman who died was driving an ATV with a 30-year-old man as passenger, traveling eastbound on State Road 100 while in the eastbound travel lane.

The second car (sedan) was also traveling eastbound on State Road 100 while in the eastbound travel lane.

The sedan’s right front collided with the ATV while on the eastbound travel lane. Both vehicles came to rest adjacent to State Road 100.

