Putnam man sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes against a child

PALATKA, Fla. — Troy Armstrong, of Palatka, was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after being convicted of multiple sex crimes against a child.

Armstrong was found guilty of three counts of sexual battery against a person younger than 12 and three counts of child molestation against a person younger than 12, the State Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

A jury found Armstrong guilty after a two-day trial.

Armstrong started sexually abusing a girl when she was eight years old, according to the December 2020 arrest report.

The State Attorney’s Office said the victim testified in court.

“Our victim testified before the jury and in the presence of her rapist,” State Attorney R.J Larizza said about the case in the news release. “She is brave and strong. It is my sincere hope that she will rise above the pain she endured at the hands of the defendant and live a long, happy, and prosperous life.”

