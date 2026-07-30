Questions about Duval admin pay lead to abrupt end of superintendent interview

Jacksonville, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools ranks third in Florida for administrative pay and 24th for teacher pay, according to state data.

Those numbers were the focus of a sit-down interview Wednesday with Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier ahead of the start of the new school year.

Reports from the Florida Department of Education show Duval is also tied with Hillsborough County for the highest number of district administrative employees in the state. The district has 16 administrative employees whose salaries average about $170,000 a year.

When asked why Duval can afford some of the state’s highest-paid administrators but not some of the highest-paid teachers, Bernier pointed to the district’s starting teacher salaries.

“There’s only one district right now, that I’m aware of, that beats us, and that’s Nassau County for beginning teacher salary,” Bernier said.

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Bernier said the state provided about $7 million for teachers with 10 or more years of experience, though he declined to discuss specifics because contract negotiations are ongoing.

“I believe when we have extra dollars they should only go to one place. They should go to our employees,” Bernier said.

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The superintendent also touted cost savings from changes to the district’s leadership structure.

Bernier also defended the district’s administrative structure, pointing to changes he says have reduced costs in recent years.

“This past year and the previous year before that, I eliminated a cabinet-level position and gave my COO and CIO one job to do together,” Bernier said. “This past year I eliminated the Chief of Schools position, added a deputy superintendent. Both of those created about $200,000 to $250,000 cost savings each year in reduction of those salaries.”

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Bernier affirmed those changes demonstrate the district has already taken steps to reduce administrative costs while maintaining leadership positions he believes are necessary to run the state’s sixth-largest school district.

Later in the interview, we asked whether the district’s level of administration is still necessary as enrollment declines and schools are consolidated. Shortly after that question was asked, district staff concluded the interview.

“Leadership is important for our school district,” Bernier said. “I don’t know exactly the numbers you’re using, so I’m actually going to defer and hold and wait.”

Duval Teachers United President Tammie Brooks-Evans said she believes the district should take a closer look at administrative pay while negotiating teacher salaries.

“The salaries they pay to the administrators, when comparing them with others, is something they should absolutely look at,” Brooks-Evans said.

She said teachers need more than praise as housing and living costs continue to rise.

“The words are nice, but people need to be able to afford to live in the neighborhoods where they work,” Brooks-Evans said. “Affordability is an issue.”

Brooks-Evans also argued the school board can do more.

“The board has to want to do more,” she said. “They have the funds, and they can do more.”

Bernier also told Action News Jax that the district is still trying to sell its Prudential Drive headquarters and confirmed a previously discussed move to Prominence Parkway is no longer being considered.

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