Questions and scrutiny continue at community meeting over proposed Chick-fil-A in Oceanway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of people joined Jacksonville city leaders in a community meeting to learn more about a proposed Chick-fil-A in the Oceanway neighborhood.

Many neighbors came with questions and scrutiny over the city’s traffic study. They voiced their concerns about the potential traffic problems the proposed restaurant might bring.

This was after the city published a traffic study on the proposed site set to be at the intersection of Bradley Cove Road and Lady Lake Road.

“Validated my opinion -- way too much traffic that will be coming through, it’s going to make it even worse for the community and worse for the high schoolers,” Erin Grier, an Oceanway resident said.

There was a lot of tension in the meeting.

“I understand the community -- they’re upset,” Council Member Reggie Gaffney said. “They have every right to be upset -- they’re frustrated.

The popular restaurant would be across from First Coast High School and at an entrance to a residential neighborhood, which many said will be a problem.

