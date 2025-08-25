RECALL ALERT ⚠️ | Shrimp recall expanded to include Jacksonville-based company

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Food and Drug Administration has expanded a recall of Great Value frozen raw shrimp to include products from Beaver Street Fisheries, a Jacksonville-based company, due to concerns about radioactive contamination.

The recall affects a limited quantity of Great Value frozen raw shrimp sold at Walmart stores. Consumers are advised to either discard the recalled product or return it to Walmart for a refund. This expansion follows an initial recall of other Great Value frozen shrimp that was imported.

Beaver Street Fisheries is voluntarily recalling the affected shrimp products as a precautionary measure. The FDA’s announcement highlights the importance of consumer safety in light of potential contamination risks. Action News Jax previously reported on the initial recall issued by the FDA last week, which also involved Great Value frozen shrimp products.

