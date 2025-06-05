Red Cross helping at least a dozen families affected by Riverbank Apartments fire in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The American Red Cross said it is assisting people who were displaced in a fire at the Riverbank Apartments on Wednesday night.

The complex is located at 1591 Lane Ave South.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department shared on its X account just before 5:30 p.m. that its crews were responding to the fire.

The Red Cross said in a news release that it is "providing financial assistance for emergency needs like food, clothing, temporary housing, prescription medication replacements, and mental health support."

Currently, the Red Cross said it is working with a dozen families, but “the situation is evolving.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.