Religious leaders charged in forced labor and money laundering case

DETROIT, Mich. — The Justice Department says two self-proclaimed religious leaders have been arrested in a scheme that used abuse and threats to control their followers.

David Taylor, 53, and Michelle Brannon, 56, are accused of forcing people to work long hours without pay while raising tens of millions of dollars in donations.

Prosecutors say victims lived in call centers or “ministry houses,” and weren’t allowed to leave without permission. They were pressured to meet strict fundraising goals and punished if they failed.

Victims reported being humiliated, deprived of food and sleep, and threatened with sickness or damnation if they disobeyed.

Investigators believe the pair raised more than $50 million since 2014, spending much of it on luxury homes, cars, and even boats.

The two were arrested on Friday and now face federal charges of forced labor and money laundering, each carrying up to 20 years in prison.

