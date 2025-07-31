Relocate or upgrade? Jacksonville leaders disagree on plans for the Veterans Memorial Wall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is new opposition to the mayor’s proposal to build a multi-million dollar shade structure over the Veterans Memorial wall.

The mayor set aside $2 million for the project in her latest budget proposal, but veteran and City Council Vice President Nick Howland believes that the cost is just too much for a memorial wall he wants to see moved anyway.

For years, up to 3,000 guests have met under a temporary shade structure during the annual Memorial Day observance that is hosted at the wall.

Harrison Conyers, Jacksonville’s Director of Military and Veteran Affairs, told Action News Jax that the temporary structure costs $140,000 for just one day of use.

If the city’s plans to build a permanent structure pan out, visitors to the memorial will be better protected from the heat and the installation will be more suitable to host events throughout the year. Renderings of the proposed project show a digital, programmable roof, built with cooling fans and a sound system.

The memorial wall is the second largest in the country, behind Washington D.C., and Conyers says the permanent structure is much deserved for the veterans and people the wall stands to honor.

Councilman Howland, however, wants to run an exercise that determines a new place where the wall has more exposure.

The councilman told Action News Jax that there are a lot of factors that will come into play if the wall is relocated, including whether the new location would bring more visitors and whether there would be more parking near the wall’s new location.

He is set to host a meeting on Monday, August 4th, with Councilman Chris Miller and Councilman Will Lahnen to talk more about options for relocating the wall.

