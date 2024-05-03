Remains of body discovered last year in Lake City have been identified

LAKE CITY, Fla. — On August 9, 2023, Action News Jax told you when Lake City police were called to 637 Southwest Commerce after possible human remains were found in a wooded area.

After checking the area, officers confirmed the skeletal remains were human.

At the time, officials were unable to confirm the identity or cause of death. Lake City police said the remains were collected by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and sent to the medical examiner.

On Wed., May 1, police announced the remains were identified as Brett Holcombe. Holcombe’s family was notified.

As the investigation continues, police are asking for anyone with information to contact Investigator R. Poteat at 386-758-5469.

