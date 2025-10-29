Renovation underway at Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Construction is in full swing on a renovation project designed to reimagine and enhance the family activity spaces at Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville, which provides essential services to families staying close to their children who are receiving critical medical care.

The project will modernize and expand the House’s core family spaces to better support children and parents during extended stays. As part of this effort, Cerris Builders serves as the General Contractor, helping bring to life a series of renovations that will elevate how families engage at Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville.

“We are honored to support the incredible work of Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville,” said Cerris Builders Operations Manager Sam Whetstone. “We want to help ensure families have welcoming and comforting spaces during their most challenging times.”

Launched in September 2025 and projected for completion in early 2026, the renovation will modernize and reconfigure approximately 2,200 square feet of existing space into three new integrated, family-oriented areas:

•KidVenture – a child-focused play area full of imagination and fun.

•The Hangout – a cool spot designed for teens to relax and connect.

•Adventure Alley – the overall space bringing it all together for families to explore and enjoy. Adventure Alley is the connecting corridor between the teen room and the children’s space and will include a new public restroom.

Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville Renovations Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville Renovations, Adventure Alley (Ronald McDonald House)

Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville Renovations Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville Renovations, KidVenture (Ronald McDonald House)

Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville Renovations Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville Renovations, The Hangout (Ronald McDonald House)

Throughout the renovation, the House will remain fully operational ensuring uninterrupted support for families. The 53-room, 68,000 square-foot House in Jacksonville’s San Marco neighborhood features a movie theater, ﬁtness center, interactive play areas, rooftop garden and two spacious kitchen areas.

Families stay at the House at no cost to them, allowing them to focus on their child’s medical journey without the burden and expense of lodging, transportation and meals.

©2025 Cox Media Group