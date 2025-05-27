Report details Southside domestic incident where husband’s accused of shooting wife 5 times

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville police arrest report gives more insight to what took place at a Southside apartment Sunday before a woman was shot multiple times.

Her husband, Emmanuel Alexander, 47, is charged with attempted murder in the domestic incident that occurred at about 2:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Southside Boulevard.

His wife, who was shot five times, was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical, but stable condition Sunday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The victim and her daughter had just returned from church before the shooting, the arrest report states. The daughter heard Alexander and his wife having a conversation and told police, “it did not appear to be an argument, and they had normal tones,” the report states.

The daughter went to her bedroom and later her mother came in and handed her two sets of keys, requesting she hold on to them.

The daughter told investigators, “this is normal when [victim] does not want Emmanuel driving the vehicles,” the report states.

About 10 minutes later, the daughter reported hearing gunshots followed by the victim running out of the apartment, the report states.

The daughter locked her door, called 911, and climbed out the bedroom window to assist her mother, the report states. As she tried to help her mother, Alexander exited the apartment and began demanding the car keys and the daughter complied.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds and she was rushed to the hospital.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect running from the apartment into nearby woods, the report states. A Jacksonville police K9 later located a firearm in the woods, the report states.

When officers entered the apartment, they observed blood and shell casings.

A witness told police the suspect believed his wife was cheating on him, the report states.

Officers arrested Alexander and booked him into Duval County jail where he remained Tuesday on no bond facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and child neglect, according to jail records.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.