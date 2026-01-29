Report: Publix no longer favorite grocer in U.S., Here’s consumer index report’s new No. 1

The American Customer Satisfaction Index released its latest report this week and a new supermarket sits atop its list among favorite grocers in the U.S.

Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix has been dethroned as America’s No. 1 grocer, based on the report. The new fav? Monrovia, Calif.-based Trader Joes.

According to ACSI, the report measures multiple aspects of customers’ shopping experiences including convenience of store hours, ease of pickup process, general layout, cleanliness, speed of checkouts, freshness of meats and produce, and merchandise availability.

Trader Joe's Grocery Store (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

“Trader Joe’s advances 2% to 86, overtaking Publix (unchanged at 84) to lead the industry,” the report states. “Given the retailer’s continued national expansion efforts, which can often strain operations and jeopardize consistency, Trader Joe’s manages to maintain its hallmark customer experience, reinforcing its strong brand loyalty even amid growth.”

Rounding out the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s Top 10 Supermarkets are:

No. 1: Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s No. 2: Publix

Publix No. 3: H-E-B

H-E-B No. 4: Sam’s Club (Walmart)

Sam’s Club (Walmart) No. 5: Aldi

Aldi No. 6: Costco

Costco No. 7: Whole Foods (Amazon)

Whole Foods (Amazon) No. 8: All Others

All Others No. 9: ShopRite

ShopRite No. 10: Target

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.