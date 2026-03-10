Report: Truck driver falls asleep, hits school bus on I-10 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dump truck ran into the back of a school bus on Interstate 10 Monday near mile marker 350 in Jacksonville. The wreck happened at about 6:54 a.m. as both vehicles were traveling in the right eastbound lane of I-10.

The dump truck driver, a 44-year-old Jacksonville man, said “he was very fatigued behind the wheel and fell asleep,” a Florida Highway Patrol news release states. “As he woke up, he noticed he was about to hit the bus and attempted to get out of the way but failed to do so in time,” the news release states.

The front of the truck collided with the rear of the bus, the news release states. No injuries were reported and only one child was on the bus.

