Reports: National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, his deputy out, leaving White House posts

WASHINGTON — National security adviser Mike Waltz and his deputy, Alex Wong, are leaving their posts in the White House, according to multiple sources including CBS and FOX.

The men are expected to leave their positions in President Donald Trump’s cabinet Thursday, according to CBS.

Waltz came under scrutiny in March after he put together a Signal chat and mistakenly included The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg, disclosing discussions with top national security officials about plans for a military strike on Houthi targets in Yemen.

This story is developing.

