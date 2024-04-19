Reports of stolen vehicle lead JSO officers to multiple drugs and firearm bust

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tue., April 2, Jacksonville police were called to a location where a stolen vehicle was located.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Once in the area, officers found four suspects inside. Three of the suspects were detained while the fourth fled into a nearby home.

During a search, varying amounts of different drugs were in plain view.

JSO said with the assistance of the Narcotics Unit, a search warrant was completed that revealed:

2 Rocks (MDMA) Bare Weight 1 gram

1 9mm Automatic Pistol with magazine and ammunition

17 grams of Hydrocodone Pills

$1,226 US Currency

42.30 grams of MDMA with Package

7.90 pounds of Marijuana with Package inside Gray Suitcase

3 scales with residue

6 live 9mm rounds

Unknown tan and green waxed substance with package (1.95 pounds)

The fourth suspect was located and arrested.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.