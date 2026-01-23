Resident shot during Jacksonville home invasion, manages to shoot suspected robber

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A resident in Jacksonville’s Riverview neighborhood is recovering from injuries after being shot during a home invasion Thursday. The incident occurred at about 2:06 p.m. in the 9100 block of 6th Avenue.

Jacksonville police said three armed assailants wearing masks entered the residence and began firing at the victim. “The victim returned fire striking one of the suspects,” a Jacksonville police news release states.

The other two robbers ran from the residents. The one who was shot crawled out of the home and was found on the front yard by officers.

The victim and the robber were in stable condition at the hospital Friday morning, police said.

