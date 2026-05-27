Residents say planned Sporting Jax stadium could bring traffic, flooding concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors in two Southside Jacksonville neighborhoods are raising new concerns over plans for a soccer stadium near the St. Johns Town Center.

Back in March, Sporting Jax announced plans to break ground on a new sports and entertainment district. But now, some residents living nearby say they are worried about what that development could mean for their homes, the environment, and daily life.

Two neighbors in particular say the project would be too close for comfort. Kathleen Perera, who lives in the Fox Chase Woodlands Station neighborhood, and Audrey Apelbaum, who lives in Windy Hill, say the proposed stadium could place their backyards right along the edge of a 15,000-seat soccer stadium.

The plan would bring development through 300 acres of wetlands. Residents say that raises serious concerns about what happens when large crowds begin coming into the area regularly.

They fear overwhelmed septic systems in Windy Hill, drainage backups into Fox Chase Woodlands Station, and long-term environmental damage to an ecosystem that supports endangered species.

Perera said the changes could also bring new costs for homeowners.

“We’re concerned about having to buy flood insurance for the first time,” she said.

Apelbaum said the scale of what is being proposed goes far beyond an occasional event.

“They said that they’re planning on having open-air concerts for 30,000 people in this area,” Apelbaum said. “And they said that they wanted it to be 365 days a year. So we wouldn’t be talking an occasional disruption, we’d be talking about an almost daily disruption.”

Officials with the St. Johns River Water Management District say they are still reviewing Sporting Jax’s application. The Army Corps of Engineers and the city’s planning department say they have not yet received a formal application for the project.

In a statement, Sporting Jax said:

“Sporting JAX is continuing to work collaboratively with city leaders, regulatory agencies, and the community to bring this transformative mixed-use sporting and entertainment district to life. As part of that process, we are in the process of submitting our application to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and we will continue advancing through the appropriate planning and permitting channels in the months ahead. We are committed to a transparent and inclusive planning process and are actively developing a community engagement plan to connect directly with surrounding neighborhoods, hear concerns, answer questions, and ensure meaningful dialogue throughout every stage of the project. Community members can expect to hear more from us soon with additional details on those outreach efforts and opportunities to engage. This stadium and district are envisioned as a true civic asset — serving as the permanent home for our men’s and women’s professional teams, while also creating a gathering place for high school championships, regional youth tournaments, and inclusive programming for adaptive and special-needs athletes. We are committed to being a communicative neighbor as we build something the entire North Florida community can rally around for decades to come. We will have additional announcements to share in the coming months and are grateful for the enthusiasm and engagement shown by so many across North Florida. Stay tuned."

Still, many residents say they are not convinced the St. Johns Town Center is the right location for the development.

“We’re not against having a soccer stadium. It’s wonderful, but we do want them to go somewhere where that’s better. Especially for the traffic logistics,” Perera said.

Residents say they have requested a meeting with Councilman Kevin Carrico, which they expect to happen within the next two weeks.

The neighbors have created this online petition calling on the organization to consider another location.

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