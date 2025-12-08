Residents in Yulee neighborhood evacuated due to possible unexploded grenade

YULEE, Fla. — A heavy law enforcement presence has been established on Yellowtail Court in Yulee on Monday morning as authorities investigate a potential unexploded grenade.

Neighbors in the area are being evacuated as a precautionary measure while deputies conduct their investigation, according to a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office social media post.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office bomb squad has been called to assist in handling the situation.

The evacuation is described as a precautionary measure, and officials have stated that there is no immediate threat to the surrounding area.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.