Restoring the shores: Dune Restoration Project underway at Naval Station Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A $10.6 million project to restore storm-damaged dunes at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Mayport is now underway. General Mechanical Corporation (GMC) from Daytona Beach, Florida, was awarded the contract by the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast in September 2023. This project is essential for rebuilding the coastal defenses affected by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole and ongoing tidal erosion.

As of early July, the project team began sand mining operations to gather the large amount of sand needed. Their goal is to restore the dunes to a height of 12-14 feet to better protect the base from future storms.

“A key element to this project is to ensure the habitat protection of native animals that live or nest in the dunes,” said Benjamin Yang, construction manager at NAVSTA Mayport. “The team has been carefully monitoring a Loggerhead turtle nest and will wait until the hatchlings have safely made their way to the sea before continuing work in that area.”

To safeguard any vulnerable nests, orange barriers have been set up around them.

The project also involves replacing the fencing between the base and the nearby Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park (Hanna Park) to enhance security. Additionally, damaged boardwalks and other facilities will be repaired.

By mid-August, GMC had made notable progress. Out of the 64,000 cubic yards of sand needed, nearly 40,000 cubic yards had been mined, with 8,000 cubic yards screened and 9,000 cubic yards already placed on the dunes.

Sand is being extracted from a designated area within NAVSTA Mayport. A Powerscreen machine sorts and reduces the sand to the appropriate sizes for use in rebuilding the dunes.

“We’re screening between 1,000 and 1,200 cubic yards of sand and transporting about 100 truckloads — roughly 1,400 cubic yards — to the beach each day,” said Dillon Moyer, superintendent at Continental Heavy Civil Corporation (CHC). “While our initial target for completion is March 2025, we hope to finish by December 29, depending on weather and equipment conditions.”

South of NAVSTA Mayport, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is working on dune restoration at Hanna Park and will soon move north to the base. Their work will seamlessly transition to NAVSTA Mayport’s beaches upon completing Hanna Park.

The combined efforts of GMC, CHC, and USACE highlight the teamwork needed to restore and strengthen the dunes and security at NAVSTA Mayport. Each day, the beaches are being rebuilt not only to protect against future storms but also to preserve the natural habitat for years to come.

NAVFAC Southeast, based in Jacksonville, oversees the planning, design, and construction of facility projects. They provide crucial services like contracting, leasing, environmental management, and maintenance across Navy installations from Charleston, South Carolina, to Corpus Christi, Texas, and even Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. They also handle real estate, facility management, and public-private housing ventures for military families in the Southeast region.

