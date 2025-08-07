Retired Colonel once stationed at Fort Stewart reacts to base shooting

Jacksonville, Fl — The morning after an Army sergeant allegedly opened fire at Fort Stewart, injuring five soldiers, a Jacksonville retired Colonel shares his insight into the investigation that’s underway.

Chris Budihas is a seasoned military leader with over 37 years of experience, and hosts First Coast Military Life on 104.5 WOKV Sundays at 8:00 am.

He was stationed at Fort Stewart in the 2nd Brigade Combat Team in 2006 - 2009 and describes the bright spot as the soldiers who ran to the gunfire and likely saved lives.

“When crisis occur, folks will react appropriately and they did that yesterday.”, Budihas said.

Officials say 28-year-old Sgt. Quornelius Radford, originally from Jacksonville, used a personal handgun, not a military firearm and opened fire where he worked.

An Army spokesman says officials wouldn’t speculate about a motive.

“Nobody in their right mind attacks other folks, whether they’re military or civilians, so hopefully he’ll get the help he needs and second justice will prevail.”, said Budihas.

The injured soldiers are stable and expected to recover, and Radford is in law enforcement custody.

Budihas says the Army will conduct a post-event analysis over the next several days, including interviews with line petty officers to squad leaders.

“We don’t know everything and with the military, the perception is we control everything that they do. But the reality is we do have control but not indefinite control of the individual that we know all things at all times.”, Budihas said.

