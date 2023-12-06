Local

Retirement, Comedy & Christmas: Lewis Black chats with WOKV ahead of upcoming Jacksonville show

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Comedian Lewis Black is coming to Jacksonville on December 15. Photo Credit: Joey L.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Comedian Lewis Black is coming to the Bold City to perform at the Florida Theatre on December 15.

The Daily Show contributor and host of Lewis Black’s Rantcast recently announced he was retiring from touring after 35 years. Black sat down with WOKV’s Chase Bunker to discuss his decision to retire, what can you joke about in 2023, and why he goes out of the country for Thanksgiving. You can listen to the full interview below.

You can purchase tickets here.

Chase Bunker

Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Chase Bunker is a reporter and evening anchor for WOKV. Chase comes to Jacksonville from sister station WDBO in Orlando where he worked as a producer and a fill-in reporter and host.

