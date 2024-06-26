Return of vinyl in the St. Augustine Record Fair this September

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Record Fair will make its return to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Sun., Sept. 15.

As part of the Sing Out Loud Festival, the record fair is where music lovers and collectors can find limited-edition vinyl, 90′s tour posters, vintage rock t-shirts, and even cassette tapes and record players.

Dozens of vendors will be participating. Attendees will be able to shop for on-site screen printing. Plenty of food trucks will be ready to feed the people and sets by DJ Papi Disco will be playing.

This is an all-ages event and is free to the public.

The Sing Out Loud Festival takes place Fri., Sept. 13 and 14 will off an array of free headliner performances and community events.

According to the festival, highlights include performances by Pokey LaFarge and The Watson Twins. The Live Wildly Showcase featuring Eric Church, Ryan Bingham with the Texas Gentlemen, Noah Kahan, and plenty of others will take place at Francis Field on Sept. 21 and 22.

