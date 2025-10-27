Ribbon-cutting ceremony marks major milestone for County Road 2209 expansion in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Relief may soon be on the way for drivers in northern St. Johns County. County leaders are celebrating a major milestone in a large-scale infrastructure project designed to ease congestion in one of the region’s fastest-growing areas.

On Tuesday morning, local officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a newly completed section of County Road 2209, located just north of International Golf Parkway in St. Augustine. The 3.9-mile stretch connects Silverleaf Parkway to International Golf Parkway, creating a continuous four-lane divided highway intended to improve traffic flow and reduce commute times.

The expansion is part of a larger 7.7-mile project that will eventually link County Road 210 to State Road 16. Construction began in spring 2024 and is already more than halfway complete, with final completion expected by summer 2026.

County officials said the project, supported by the Florida Department of Transportation, reflects St. Johns County’s commitment to improving mobility as the population continues to grow.

The new corridor is expected to become a key north-south route, giving drivers a faster, safer alternative to existing roads during peak travel hours.

Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 10 a.m. north of International Golf Parkway, marking another step toward a smoother ride for St. Johns County commuters.

