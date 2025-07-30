Riders divided over Jacksonville’s self-driving shuttles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been one month since Jacksonville launched what it calls the first autonomous public transit system in the country — but riders are still on the fence about how they feel.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) rolled out 14 electric, self-driving shuttles as part of its $65 million NAVI project — an initiative aimed at reimagining downtown mobility. But in its first 30 days, many of the 12 designated stops across downtown have remained mostly empty.

Action News Jax hopped on a couple NAVI shuttles to experience the ride firsthand Wednesday.

Of the multiple trips taken, only one passenger, Lloyd Shipman, boarded during the ride.

“It looks really nice what they’re doing here,” Shipman said. “They got stops like every 3 minutes. I can’t believe how quiet this bus is.”

He told Action News Jax he was passing time while his wife was getting her hair done nearby.

“I saw some new restaurants. I love Mexican food. I’m gonna try that restaurant out,” he added.

Though autonomous, the shuttles still require onboard attendants — four drivers rotated throughout the day while our crew was on board, mostly keeping their hands off the wheel unless manual control was needed.

NAVI is currently operating with nine vehicles in service during daytime hours. JTA says the system is functioning as expected and has served over 3,000 riders since launch.

Still, some residents remain skeptical — especially when it comes to cost.

“I don’t trust a vehicle like that,” said Meetkumar Prajapati. “It’s big money, but I don’t know.”

While the shuttles offer a quiet and smooth ride, the noticeable lack of passengers may raise questions about public interest and long-term return on investment.

The shuttles are free to ride through September 30. Riders can hop on and off at any of the 12 marked stops across downtown Jacksonville.

