Right whale calf sightings mean good news for the species

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four North Atlantic right whale calves have been spotted in the last few weeks, marking a positive development for the endangered species.

Sightings were documented by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute.

As one of the world’s most endangered marine mammals, any increase in calf births contributes significantly to the survival of the species.

On Dec. 3, a right whale known as “Millipede” and her calf were seen approximately five miles east of the St. Mary’s River entrance in Florida.

The following day, on Dec. 4, a right whale, referred to as “Callosity Back,” was spotted with her first calf about 28 miles east of Pawley’s Island, S.C.

On Dec. 10, right whale “Bocce” and her calf were sighted roughly eight miles off Doboy Sound, Ga.

Another sighting occurred on Dec. 11 when right whale 3720, aka “Squilla,” and her calf were seen approximately ten miles east of Sullivan’s Island Lighthouse, S.C.

According to NOAA Fisheries, there are approximately 380 right whales remaining, including about 70 reproductively active females.

