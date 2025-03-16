RIP Archie: Beloved white rhino dies at the Jacksonville Zoo

Jacksonville, Fla. — A sad loss for staff and visitors at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

The zoo announced last week that Archie, a beloved southern white rhino, passed away.

He was the oldest male of his species in human care.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Traffic alert: St. Mary’s Bridge to close daily for maintenance

Zoo staff discovered that Archie had cancer, and because of his age, decided treatment wouldn’t be good for him.

The zoo said in a social media post that Archie left behind 60 descendants - including 14 offspring, 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-great-grandchildren.

Even after his death, Archie will continue to contribute to critical research that will help improve care for rhinos everywhere.

Read: American influencer picks up wild baby wombat

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.