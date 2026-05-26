RiverFest returns to Green Cove Springs with fireworks despite Clay County burn ban

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The annual RiverFest celebration returned to Green Cove Springs Monday night, drawing thousands to Spring Park to honor Memorial Day with live music, family activities, and a fireworks show over the St. Johns River.

Despite Clay County’s ongoing burn ban and drought conditions, city leaders confirmed the fireworks display was cleared to move forward. Organizers said the show is considered safe because the fireworks are launched from the water, hundreds of feet offshore.

Music filled the park as people dressed in red, white, and blue gathered along the riverfront throughout the day.

“This is our third time, I think,” attendee Susan Shell said.

The celebration also included remarks by Florida Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins, who reminded the crowd of the meaning behind the holiday.

“Today we really honor those who paid that last full measure of devotion,” Collins said.

Families packed the park ahead of the fireworks show, including children eager for the night to end with a bang.

City leaders said they worked closely with the fire marshal and the Coast Guard before giving the event the green light.

“Our fireworks, they set them off from the river. They’re about 800 feet offshore. So, they have that separation distance, which makes it safer,” Interim City Manager Mike Null said.

Clay County has been under a burn ban since mid-April after the Railroad Fire scorched more than 4,700 acres. More than a month later, local leaders said conditions were safe enough for the annual tradition to continue.

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