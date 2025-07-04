Riverside Arts Market hosts July 4th celebration with fireworks over St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Riverside Arts Market hosts a July Fourth celebration under the Fuller Warren Bridge in Jacksonville, Florida, featuring fireworks over the St. Johns River.

The event, free and open to the public, will include a variety of entertainment options such as a magic show, a pie-eating contest, and live R&B music.

Here is the full list of the entertainment lineup:

6:15 p.m.: A live show from Michael Chrosniak, the Conjurer of Cheap

Tricks, blending close-up and strolling magic tricks with comedy.

7:15 p.m.: A pie-eating contest, hosted by Mixed Fillings Pie Shop,

will feature five entrants in a kids’ and adults’ division, attempting to

devour a full pie as quickly as possible.

8:15 p.m.: Live music from The Groove Coalition, a local R&B group

specializing in music from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s.

9 p.m.: A spectacular fireworks display over the St. Johns River.

Parking for the event is available at 715 Riverside Avenue, as well as in public lots and street parking throughout the neighborhood.

The Riverside Arts Market will resume its regular schedule the following day, July 5, featuring over 150 vendors, including farmers, artists, and food trucks, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

