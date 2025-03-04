Riverside High School on lockdown after police give all-clear after ‘threat investigation’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Due to “a threat investigation,” Duval County Public Schools said, Riverside High School in Jacksonville remained on lockdown Tuesday morning.

DCPS said all students and staff are safe. A lockdown means no one is allowed to leave or enter the campus during the time of the lockdown.

This was the message shared with parents and guardians when the lockdown began.

“Hello Riverside High School families. Students and staff are safe. The school is on a lockdown as a precaution due to reports of a threat. We are working to determine the nature of the threat. Students and staff are safe. Reminder - No one is allowed to leave or enter campus during a lockdown. Stand by for updates.”

When police gave the all-clear, this is the message that was sent to families:

“Update for Riverside High School. All students and staff remain safe. Police have concluded investigation and they have given the all-clear. School now on a lockdown as a precaution.”

