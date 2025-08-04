Rivertown JEA customers under precautionary Boil Water Advisory

Nearly five thousand JEA customers are under a Boil Water Advisory due to equipment failure at the Rivertown Water Treatment Facility, made worse by recent weather.

Although repairs have been completed, JEA issued the advisory Monday morning as a precaution. It affects the area mapped out in green below.

Boil Water Advisory Rivertown Map: JEA

Neighbors in the Rivertown area are asked to bring drinking water and water used in food preparation to a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute prior to use.

JEA said advisories usually last up to 48 hours, allowing for the water to be tested in a laboratory.

For more information on boil water advisories and for updates, click here.

