Road construction next week on Blanding Boulevard near First Coast Expressway interchange

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is planning overnight closures on Blanding Boulevard (State Road 21) from Gregory B. Clary Way to Baxley Road.

Work is expected to begin, Mon., April 15 through Thu., April 18.

The northbound lanes of Blanding Boulevard from Gregory B. Clary Way to Baxley Road will close at 9:30 p.m. on Monday and reopen by 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

The southbound lanes of Blanding Boulevard from Gregory B. Clary Way to Baxley Road will close nightly at 9:30 p.m. on Tue., April 16 through Thu., April 18, reopening by 5 a.m. the following morning.

FDOT said during these closures, traffic will detour via Baxley Road and Country Road 220. Drivers should follow detour signs and use additional caution in the area.

The work being done has been described as beam placement at the future First Coast Expressway/Blanding Boulevard interchange.

