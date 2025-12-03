Road rage shooting victim asked to talk to suspect’s boss about his driving, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local man faces attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting a man who followed him to his job.

Police said a driver followed 35-year-old Terry Knight to his workplace, an HVAC company on Philips Highway, on Monday because he was upset about the way Knight was driving.

According to Knight’s arrest report, the victim said he was driving west on University Boulevard when a heating and air truck cut him off.

The driver of that truck, police said, was Knight.

The report stated that video from Knight’s truck shows the initial incident, Knight abruptly pulling in front of the victim’s car, crossing three lanes of traffic to get into a left turn lane.

Investigators said the victim backed up, got in behind him, and continued to follow him until they got to Knight’s work. Knight told the victim to get out, and the victim said he was waiting for the boss, even asking Knight to go get him.

But the arguing continued, and police said that Knight fired at the victim.

Attorney Chris Carson, who is not affiliated with this case, said there are many factors that are considered to determine if the Stand Your Ground law could apply in this case.

“What did the guy say when he got out of the car? Did he appear to be brandishing a weapon? Was there something that suggested that a use of deadly force was reasonable under the circumstances?” Carson said.

Carson said firing a gun is considered deadly force, and the court will focus on what the shooter believed at the moment he decided to use it.

“It’s a product of what was inside someone’s mind at the time they made the decision to use that force,” Carson said.

Knight is being held at the Duval County Jail.

