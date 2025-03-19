‘Robust endowment’: Jacksonville Symphony receives anonymous $15 million gift

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — to their

The donation, dubbed as a historic gift’, is the largest gift received in the Symphony’s 75-year history.

The endowment is described as supporting “artistic excellence, symphony musicians, the commissioning of new works, and artist partnerships.”

“We are truly in and of our community, and this generous gift stands as a testament to the love and the support that drives us forward, affirming that our work and presence matter deeply to those we serve,” said Steven Libman, President and CEO of the Symphony.

“These generous funds are essential to ensuring that we engage and inspire all audiences in Jacksonville, now and in the future, through a wide variety of programming and special performances,” says Courtney Lewis, Music Director and Conductor.

Through the 75th season of the Symphony, acclaimed and world-class artists such as pianist Joyce Yang and composers Brittney J. Green and Angel Lam, pianist Barry Douglas, the Marcus Roberts Trio, guest conductors Robert Spano and Michael Stern, and the Artist-in-Residence Conrad Tao. With this anonymous endowment, the symphony hopes to bring in even more artists and special performances.

“This contribution is a testament to the confidence in the future of the Jacksonville Symphony, and we hope it inspires others to also make transformational gifts,” says Matthew Marcin, Jacksonville Symphony Board Chair.

