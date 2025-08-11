Rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform benefit concert in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Southern rock icons and Jacksonville’s own Lynyrd Skynyrd will be performing in the Bold City for a one-night-only concert to benefit members of the military. “Lynyrd Skynyrd Rocks the Red, White & Blue” will take place on Saturday, November 8, at Daily’s Place. Proceeds of the one-night event will go toward St. Michael’s Soldiers.

St. Michael’s Soldiers is a Jacksonville nonprofit that sends thousands of care packages, provides hands-on assistance to military members, and organizes homecoming celebrations.

Jaguars Season Ticket Members, Daily’s Place BLUE and Daily’s Place Subscribers will have access to presale tickets starting on Monday, August 11 at 10 A.M. Tickets will be on sale to the public on Wednesday, August 13 at 10 A.M.

You can find more details on the event. WOKV will have your chance to win tickets to this one-night-only show.

In May, singer Johnny Van Zant and guitarist Rickey Medlocke surprised concertgoers at “Welcome to Rockville” by joining Jacksonville rock group Shinedown on stage to perform the classic song “Simple Man.”

