Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville CEO recognized

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Joey Leik, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville, has been appointed to the Ronald McDonald House Strategic Grantmaking Global Advisory Team, effective October 13, 2025.

This newly established advisory team will guide strategic investments across the worldwide Ronald McDonald House system, aiming to strengthen programs and expand impact for families of seriously ill or injured children.

“Joey’s appointment reflects her dedication to advancing the mission of Ronald McDonald House, both in Jacksonville and across the globe,” said David Marovich, Board Chair and SVP, Northeast Florida Community President of VyStar Credit Union.

Jacksonville’s Ronald McDonald House opened in 1988 on the Southbank. Over the years, it has grown to a 53-room facility that gives families of sick children a free place to stay while their child gets medical treatment.

